Wrapped BNB Trading Up 7.5% This Week (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for about $314.60 or 0.00939472 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $2.24 billion and $581.50 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00046405 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00119306 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.75 or 0.00163503 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,523.07 or 1.00107610 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 7,107,009 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

