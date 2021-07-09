Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Trading Down 9.3% This Week

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 9th. During the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for about $198.30 or 0.00583462 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $380,936.89 and $7,780.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00046573 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00121497 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.51 or 0.00163336 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,045.37 or 1.00171643 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $323.37 or 0.00951449 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

