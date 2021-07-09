Wrapped NXM Market Cap Reaches $100.56 Million (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 9th. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $59.97 or 0.00179648 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. Wrapped NXM has a total market capitalization of $100.56 million and approximately $10.50 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped NXM alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00055131 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00018187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $301.47 or 0.00903151 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

WNXM is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.