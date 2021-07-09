Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Sells 1,051 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.8% of Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,440,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,896,852,000 after buying an additional 925,022 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,982,034,000 after buying an additional 2,044,249 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,834,601,000 after buying an additional 2,769,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,434,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,633,113,000 after buying an additional 602,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,848,803,000 after buying an additional 5,610,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE JPM traded up $4.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,708,234. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $90.78 and a 1 year high of $167.44. The stock has a market cap of $469.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

