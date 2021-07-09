Xiotri (XIOT) Market Cap Hits $502,775.07

Xiotri (CURRENCY:XIOT) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. One Xiotri coin can currently be purchased for about $113.80 or 0.00343035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Xiotri has a market capitalization of $502,775.07 and $543.00 worth of Xiotri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Xiotri has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Xiotri alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00055285 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003150 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00018277 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.86 or 0.00900849 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005240 BTC.

About Xiotri

Xiotri (XIOT) is a coin. Xiotri’s total supply is 5,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,418 coins. The official website for Xiotri is xiotri.finance . Xiotri’s official Twitter account is @xiotri_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIOTRI is a community-based protocol for fair multi-asset collateral yield exposure. XIOT tokens were created and distributed directly to its community of supporters. There was no presale. Holders of XIOT tokens strictly gain value by participating in the XIOTRI yield farming ecosystem. The staking mechanism is still under construction and will be deployed after exhaustive testing to ensure a bug-free release. “

Xiotri Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xiotri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xiotri should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xiotri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Xiotri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xiotri and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.