XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock Price Down 1.9% After Insider Selling

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) shares traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $81.22 and last traded at $82.45. 1,764 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 164,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.06.

Specifically, Director John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $615,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $790,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,922 shares of company stock valued at $17,360,711 in the last quarter. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XPEL. TheStreet raised shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.38. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.90 and a beta of 2.42.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $51.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 12.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of XPEL by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of XPEL by 134.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

About XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL)

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

