XSGD (XSGD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $55,193.00

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 9th. XSGD has a total market cap of $28.85 million and approximately $55,193.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, XSGD has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One XSGD coin can now be bought for $0.75 or 0.00002223 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XSGD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00046475 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00121048 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00163032 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,028.85 or 1.00225598 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.34 or 0.00949400 BTC.

XSGD Coin Profile

XSGD was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 46,739,090 coins and its circulating supply is 38,215,519 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XSGD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XSGD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.