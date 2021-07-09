XYO Tops 1-Day Volume of $308,188.00 (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 9th. In the last seven days, XYO has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. XYO has a total market capitalization of $68.12 million and approximately $308,188.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00055300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00018154 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.43 or 0.00904014 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005208 BTC.

XYO Coin Profile

XYO (XYO) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . XYO’s official website is xyo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

XYO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars.

