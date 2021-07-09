Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) Price Target Increased to GBX 560 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 560 ($7.32) in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 82.41% from the stock’s current price.
LON AUY traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 307 ($4.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,770. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of GBX 284 ($3.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 484.25 ($6.33). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 312.46. The company has a market capitalization of £2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56.
