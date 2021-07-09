Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) Price Target Increased to GBX 560 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 560 ($7.32) in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 82.41% from the stock’s current price.

LON AUY traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 307 ($4.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,770. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of GBX 284 ($3.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 484.25 ($6.33). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 312.46. The company has a market capitalization of £2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

