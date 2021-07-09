Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Yara International ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yara International ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

OTCMKTS YARIY traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $26.80. 17,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,378. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.06. Yara International ASA has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $28.56. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

