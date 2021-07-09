Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.70% from the stock’s previous close.

LON:YCA traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 271 ($3.54). The stock had a trading volume of 285,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,366. The firm has a market cap of £416.21 million and a P/E ratio of 8.80. Yellow Cake has a 1-year low of GBX 183.80 ($2.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 291 ($3.80). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 265.73.

Yellow Cake Company Profile

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

