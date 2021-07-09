Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.70% from the stock’s previous close.
LON:YCA traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 271 ($3.54). The stock had a trading volume of 285,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,366. The firm has a market cap of £416.21 million and a P/E ratio of 8.80. Yellow Cake has a 1-year low of GBX 183.80 ($2.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 291 ($3.80). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 265.73.
Yellow Cake Company Profile
