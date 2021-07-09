YENTEN (YTN) Hits Market Cap of $130,856.38

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. YENTEN has a market cap of $130,856.38 and approximately $49.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YENTEN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, YENTEN has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,875.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,157.56 or 0.06369127 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.55 or 0.01483531 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.98 or 0.00398470 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.28 or 0.00148423 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $213.17 or 0.00629271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.97 or 0.00410246 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.52 or 0.00329213 BTC.

About YENTEN

YENTEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

YENTEN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

