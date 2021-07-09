Yield Protocol 24-Hour Volume Reaches $218,622.00 (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. During the last week, Yield Protocol has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. One Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0421 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Protocol has a market cap of $1.43 million and $218,622.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Yield Protocol

YIELD is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Buying and Selling Yield Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

