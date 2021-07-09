yOUcash (YOUC) Market Capitalization Tops $343.09 Million

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. yOUcash has a total market cap of $343.09 million and $41,449.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yOUcash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0616 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, yOUcash has traded 66.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

yOUcash Profile

yOUcash is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,155,629 coins. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io . The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

yOUcash Coin Trading

