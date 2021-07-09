yTSLA Finance Price Reaches $8.61 on Top Exchanges (yTSLA)

yTSLA Finance (CURRENCY:yTSLA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. yTSLA Finance has a total market cap of $571,842.28 and approximately $91,441.00 worth of yTSLA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yTSLA Finance coin can currently be bought for $8.61 or 0.00025795 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, yTSLA Finance has traded up 88.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00046207 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00121302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.80 or 0.00164207 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,314.72 or 0.99820548 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.67 or 0.00951837 BTC.

About yTSLA Finance

yTSLA Finance’s total supply is 69,591 coins and its circulating supply is 66,423 coins. yTSLA Finance’s official Twitter account is @yTSLAFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . yTSLA Finance’s official website is ytsla.finance

Buying and Selling yTSLA Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yTSLA Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yTSLA Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yTSLA Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

