Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.56 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) will report sales of $100.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $91.74 million and the highest is $122.20 million. Halozyme Therapeutics posted sales of $55.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 82.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $415.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $384.61 million to $484.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $604.62 million, with estimates ranging from $566.30 million to $690.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 174.48%. The firm had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 251.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on HALO shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,092,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $1,842,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,315 shares of company stock worth $8,499,896 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HALO. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 693.6% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,448,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,076 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,870.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,246,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,456 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $48,546,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,938,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 391.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 556,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,210,000 after acquiring an additional 443,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

HALO stock opened at $44.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $56.40. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.55.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

