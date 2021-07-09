Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $439.36 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) will post $439.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $428.74 million to $449.43 million. PagSeguro Digital reported sales of $253.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAGS. Bradesco Corretora assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PagSeguro Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth $59,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth $60,000. 56.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAGS opened at $51.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.66. PagSeguro Digital has a 1 year low of $33.78 and a 1 year high of $62.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 75.90 and a beta of 1.56.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

