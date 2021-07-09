Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $151.98 Million

Analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) will post sales of $151.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $148.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $155.25 million. SL Green Realty posted sales of $174.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full year sales of $623.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $610.90 million to $635.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $636.62 million, with estimates ranging from $633.53 million to $639.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SL Green Realty.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.22 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company’s revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $77.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.66. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.04.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $2,308,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SL Green Realty (SLG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.