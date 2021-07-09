Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $460.73 Million

Equities research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) will report sales of $460.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $445.60 million and the highest is $479.00 million. The Hain Celestial Group posted sales of $511.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full-year sales of $1.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Hain Celestial Group.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $492.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.74 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.22.

HAIN stock opened at $39.87 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $46.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 99.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.58.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $122,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $274,995.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

