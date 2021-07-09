Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $281.78 Million

Brokerages expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) will announce sales of $281.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $280.60 million and the highest is $282.70 million. WideOpenWest posted sales of $282.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $711.10 million, with estimates ranging from $680.50 million to $760.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $286.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.17 million.

WOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist raised WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Securities raised WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. WideOpenWest has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.86.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Claar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in WideOpenWest by 150.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WOW opened at $20.50 on Friday. WideOpenWest has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $21.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.69 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.20.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

