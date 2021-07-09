Zacks: Analysts Expect Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) to report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $235.19 million for the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.21%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Shares of AY stock opened at $37.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.74. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.82 and a beta of 0.67. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $26.31 and a twelve month high of $48.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 1,433.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AY. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $39,000. 44.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

