Zacks: Analysts Expect ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) to Announce -$0.05 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ClearSign Technologies’ earnings. ClearSign Technologies also reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 21st.

On average, analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.17) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ClearSign Technologies.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01).

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

NASDAQ CLIR traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.63. 495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,582. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71. ClearSign Technologies has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.97 million, a P/E ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in ClearSign Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in ClearSign Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in ClearSign Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. 8.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

