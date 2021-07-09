Zacks: Analysts Expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Will Post Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will report earnings of $1.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the lowest is $1.06. Darden Restaurants posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 185.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $7.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DRI. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $137.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.96.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $143.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.34. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $69.77 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,392,856.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $1,566,696.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,915,848.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

