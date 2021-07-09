Zacks: Analysts Expect Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) to report $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.55. Eaton reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton will report full year earnings of $6.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $7.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eaton from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.88.

ETN opened at $150.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Eaton has a 1 year low of $84.87 and a 1 year high of $152.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.99. The company has a market cap of $60.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 110.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Eaton in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 70.2% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

