Zacks: Analysts Expect Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $225.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) will announce $225.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $213.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $231.35 million. Globus Medical posted sales of $148.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full-year sales of $927.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $924.97 million to $934.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 14.73%. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

GMED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Globus Medical from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.53.

NYSE GMED opened at $79.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.07. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $81.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.20.

In related news, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $10,314,804.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel T. Scavilla sold 100,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $7,841,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 423,855 shares of company stock valued at $31,138,835. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

