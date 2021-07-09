Zacks: Analysts Expect OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) to post $17.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for OptiNose’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.79 million and the highest is $17.90 million. OptiNose reported sales of $10.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full-year sales of $82.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $82.25 million to $83.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $135.42 million, with estimates ranging from $127.93 million to $142.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 million. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 179.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,275.55%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OPTN. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of OptiNose from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of OptiNose from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ OPTN opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $154.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.27. OptiNose has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $7.04.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of OptiNose by 57.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OptiNose during the first quarter valued at $50,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OptiNose during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OptiNose during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of OptiNose by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. 46.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

