Zacks: Analysts Expect uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $212.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect that uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) will announce sales of $212.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for uniQure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $458.50 million. uniQure posted sales of $1.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13,708.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that uniQure will report full-year sales of $326.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.00 million to $551.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $159.94 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $246.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow uniQure.

Get uniQure alerts:

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.02). uniQure had a negative net margin of 366.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.38%. The business had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 336.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QURE shares. Mizuho upgraded uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, May 31st. UBS Group started coverage on uniQure in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.15.

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $28.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. uniQure has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $52.19.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $188,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,619.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,977.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,050 shares of company stock valued at $993,526 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in uniQure during the first quarter worth $293,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in uniQure during the first quarter worth $90,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in uniQure by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in uniQure by 222.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 22,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in uniQure by 112.3% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 33,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 17,594 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on uniQure (QURE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.