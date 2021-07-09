Zacks: Analysts Expect Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) to report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Viomi Technology’s earnings. Viomi Technology posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viomi Technology will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Viomi Technology.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.25. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.30%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VIOT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viomi Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet raised Viomi Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Viomi Technology stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,092. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.46 million, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.89. Viomi Technology has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $18.99.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIOT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the first quarter worth about $1,168,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,839,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 123,995 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the first quarter worth about $844,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the first quarter worth about $744,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 84.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 119,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 54,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

