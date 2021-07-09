Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s earnings. New Oriental Education & Technology Group reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for New Oriental Education & Technology Group.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EDU shares. TheStreet lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.86.

EDU opened at $6.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.27. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDU. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.