Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) to announce sales of $60.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Prothena’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.23 million and the lowest is $60.00 million. Prothena reported sales of $200,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29,970%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Prothena will report full year sales of $118.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $74.16 million to $140.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $850,000.00, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $900,000.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 57.65% and a negative net margin of 14,255.73%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million.

Several brokerages have commented on PRTA. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Prothena from $43.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Prothena from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America upgraded Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Prothena from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.78.

In other Prothena news, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 12,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $572,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $5,318,787.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Prothena by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Prothena by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prothena during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Prothena during the 1st quarter worth $325,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PRTA opened at $55.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.79. Prothena has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $59.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 1.58.

Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

