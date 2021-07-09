Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.15 Million

Analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) will post sales of $32.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.30 million. Riley Exploration Permian reported sales of $560,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5,641.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will report full-year sales of $124.41 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $148.02 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Riley Exploration Permian.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($5.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($6.43). The business had revenue of $23.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on REPX. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital began coverage on Riley Exploration Permian in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:REPX opened at $24.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Riley Exploration Permian has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $79.20.

In other news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $85,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Kevin Riley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,800 shares of company stock worth $594,903. Corporate insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter worth $325,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter worth $364,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter worth $495,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter worth $766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Permian Basin. The company activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

