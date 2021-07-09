Zacks: Brokerages Expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) will report $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.52. Advanced Micro Devices posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $3.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Benchmark began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Summit Insights cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.74.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $6,669,584.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 329,141 shares in the company, valued at $27,723,546.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,535,104.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,815,409.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 523,070 shares of company stock valued at $41,760,937 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 194,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,278,000 after acquiring an additional 47,458 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 52,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 16,093 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $89.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.84. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $52.26 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The stock has a market cap of $109.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

