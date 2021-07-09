Zacks: Brokerages Expect Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) to report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Banco Santander (Brasil)’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Banco Santander (Brasil) posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander (Brasil) will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Banco Santander (Brasil).

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 14.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of BSBR stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.69. 35,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,928. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.10. The firm has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $9.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.3419 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 111,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital pre-paid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

