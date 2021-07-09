Zacks: Brokerages Expect CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Will Announce Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72. CME Group also reported earnings per share of $1.63 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CME Group will report full year earnings of $6.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.66 to $7.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CME Group.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CME. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.80.

In other news, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,214,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $759,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in CME Group by 370.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock opened at $207.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.68. CME Group has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $221.82. The company has a market capitalization of $74.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Featured Article: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CME Group (CME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.