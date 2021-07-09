Zacks: Brokerages Expect DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) to Post $1.21 EPS

Equities analysts predict that DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) will report earnings of $1.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. DTE Energy reported earnings per share of $1.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full year earnings of $6.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $7.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $7.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS.

DTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $142.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 14.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 287,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,601,000 after buying an additional 36,669 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in DTE Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 831,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,739,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 246,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DTE opened at $114.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.45. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $110.56 and a 12 month high of $290.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

