Zacks: Brokerages Expect EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Will Announce Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Equities analysts expect EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) to report $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.62. EMCOR Group reported earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full year earnings of $6.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.71 to $6.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.12 to $7.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EMCOR Group.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 17.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $119.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.55. EMCOR Group has a 12-month low of $58.72 and a 12-month high of $129.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 8.13%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,438,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $834,272,000 after buying an additional 678,597 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $620,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,689,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 376,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,264,000 after buying an additional 161,300 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,806,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

