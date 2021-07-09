Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.18 Million

Equities analysts expect that Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) will post $14.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.38 million. Gladstone Capital posted sales of $11.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full-year sales of $54.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $53.98 million to $54.64 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $59.33 million, with estimates ranging from $59.29 million to $59.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 110.80%. The company had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.19 million.

GLAD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gladstone Capital in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 214,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $804,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 42,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 13,796 shares in the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLAD stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.26. Gladstone Capital has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.30%.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

