Zacks: Brokerages Expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.69 Million

Analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) will post $53.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.50 million and the highest is $53.87 million. Great Southern Bancorp posted sales of $51.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full-year sales of $213.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $213.30 million to $213.64 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $208.18 million, with estimates ranging from $205.85 million to $210.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Great Southern Bancorp.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $53.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.06 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $127,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John M. Bugh sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $195,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,869.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,850 shares of company stock worth $558,245 in the last ninety days. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSBC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 862,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,170,000 after buying an additional 30,661 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after buying an additional 9,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $50.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.32 and a 1 year high of $60.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.67. The company has a market cap of $693.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.