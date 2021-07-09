Zacks: Brokerages Expect Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Million

Equities analysts expect Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) to report sales of $1.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Renalytix AI’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.21 million and the lowest is $800,000.00. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Renalytix AI will report full-year sales of $2.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 million to $2.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $32.24 million, with estimates ranging from $22.70 million to $41.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Renalytix AI.

Several equities analysts have commented on RNLX shares. Investec raised shares of Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNLX opened at $28.04 on Friday. Renalytix AI has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $35.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -175.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNLX. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI in the 4th quarter valued at $2,260,000. Parian Global Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,075,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,211,000 after buying an additional 220,503 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Renalytix AI during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Renalytix AI during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in Renalytix AI by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 154,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 32,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Renalytix AI Company Profile

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

