Zano Reaches Market Cap of $21.71 Million (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Zano coin can now be bought for about $2.03 or 0.00006045 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Zano has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. Zano has a market cap of $21.71 million and $253,351.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zano Profile

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,748,928 coins and its circulating supply is 10,719,428 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zano is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

