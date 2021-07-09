ZClassic Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000568 BTC on exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $4,816.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.86 or 0.00329466 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00133967 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.93 or 0.00182398 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005865 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003011 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,245,653 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.