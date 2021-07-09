Zel (ZEL) Price Reaches $0.15

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. During the last seven days, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. Zel has a market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.15 or 0.00332664 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00134537 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.17 or 0.00183083 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006241 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002192 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 691.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003371 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official website is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

