Zelwin 1-Day Volume Tops $302,085.00 (ZLW)

Zelwin (CURRENCY:ZLW) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 9th. During the last seven days, Zelwin has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Zelwin coin can currently be bought for about $7.14 or 0.00021360 BTC on popular exchanges. Zelwin has a total market cap of $515.75 million and approximately $302,085.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00055146 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003117 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00018062 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.14 or 0.00897743 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005227 BTC.

Zelwin Coin Profile

ZLW is a coin. Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,221,543 coins. Zelwin’s official website is zelwin.com . Zelwin’s official Twitter account is @ZELWINofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Online trading platform ZELWIN is a place where digital assets and e-commerce are combined. For every purchase, customers get guaranteed cashback in ZLW tokens. They instantly are able to exchange these tokens for various cryptocurrencies, USD/EUR, send them to VISA/MasterCard, or save them up. “

Zelwin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zelwin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zelwin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zelwin using one of the exchanges listed above.

