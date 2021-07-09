Zen Protocol (ZP) Price Tops $0.0441 on Exchanges

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 9th. Over the last week, Zen Protocol has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0441 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zen Protocol has a market capitalization of $999,068.82 and $2,045.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sora (XOR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.38 or 0.00564281 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000630 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.24 or 0.00172639 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000449 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded down 55.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Zen Protocol Profile

Zen Protocol is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

