Zenfuse (ZEFU) Price Reaches $0.0469 on Top Exchanges

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Zenfuse coin can now be bought for about $0.0469 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zenfuse has a market cap of $2.88 million and approximately $89,077.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zenfuse has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zenfuse alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00054590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00017755 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.39 or 0.00892682 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005213 BTC.

Zenfuse Coin Profile

ZEFU is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,507,445 coins. Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Zenfuse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zenfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zenfuse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.