ZENZO Price Tops $0.0466 on Major Exchanges (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 9th. Over the last seven days, ZENZO has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for $0.0466 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges. ZENZO has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $1,925.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003981 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00061984 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00036880 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00267527 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000514 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00037333 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.