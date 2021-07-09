ZeroSwap (ZEE) One Day Volume Tops $776,731.00

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000616 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZeroSwap has a total market cap of $10.55 million and $776,731.00 worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZeroSwap has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZeroSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00055224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017981 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $307.40 or 0.00905375 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00089597 BTC.

ZeroSwap Profile

ZEE is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,410,716 coins. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io . ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZeroSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeroSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.