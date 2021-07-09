Zigcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $364,953.00 (ZIG)

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 9th. During the last week, Zigcoin has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. One Zigcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0597 or 0.00000178 BTC on exchanges. Zigcoin has a market cap of $8.28 million and $364,953.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00055109 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00018234 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.11 or 0.00899458 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005302 BTC.

About Zigcoin

ZIG is a coin. It launched on April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,824,158 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Zigcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zigcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zigcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

