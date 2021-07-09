ZIMBOCASH Trading Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a total market cap of $4.81 million and $24,995.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00046810 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00122362 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.60 or 0.00163624 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,024.88 or 1.00136952 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $323.28 or 0.00951425 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,127,155,655 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars.

