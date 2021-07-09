ZooKeeper (ZOO) Price Hits $0.0850 on Exchanges

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0850 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. ZooKeeper has a total market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $36,965.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZooKeeper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00046308 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00121359 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.78 or 0.00163983 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,414.13 or 1.00031977 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.22 or 0.00955652 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 25,664,698 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZooKeeper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZooKeeper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.